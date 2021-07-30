Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 409,861 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 409,861 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88.
- On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21.
- On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.
- On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60.
- On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.89. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $30,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $417,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cricut presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
