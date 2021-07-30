Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 409,861 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 409,861 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $1,792,826.88.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.89. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $30,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter worth $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $417,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cricut presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

