Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 53,871 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 24,259 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $805,156.21.

On Friday, July 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,718 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,803.78.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,371 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,517,659.95.

On Monday, July 12th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 64,894 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,193.70.

On Thursday, July 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,316 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 56,758 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,515,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,584 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,109.60.

Cricut stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,447. Cricut, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,839,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,184,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,645,000. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

