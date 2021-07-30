Cronos Group (CRON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of CRON opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRON. TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.