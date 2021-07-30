CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CryoLife in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CRY opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 1.56. CryoLife has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.06.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. Analysts forecast that CryoLife will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $817,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

