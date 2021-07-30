CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $222.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.70.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 122,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,089,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

