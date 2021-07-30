CTI BioPharma’s (CTIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 67.36% from the stock’s current price.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.39 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $222.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.41.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 51,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. 46.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

