CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Announces Earnings Results

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%.

Shares of CTO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTO. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

