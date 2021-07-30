CTO Realty Growth’s (CTO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTO. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.
CTO stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a market cap of $326.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $56.90.
In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 38.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
