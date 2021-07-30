CTO Realty Growth’s (CTO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTO. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

CTO stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a market cap of $326.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $56.90.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 169.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 38.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

