CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Shares Down 2.4%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) shares fell 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €56.90 ($66.94) and last traded at €57.04 ($67.11). 55,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.46 ($68.78).

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVD. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.92 ($71.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of -50.70.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

