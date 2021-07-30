Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 171.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,059 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LU. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $34,052,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $7,515,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $3,080,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

LU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

NYSE LU opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

