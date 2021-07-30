Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 26,498 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,498 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of 8X8 worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,568,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $96,857.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,948 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EGHT opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

