Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

NYSE CFR traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.32. 770,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

