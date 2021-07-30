Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Short Interest Up 60.9% in July

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Culp by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Culp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Culp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 117,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Culp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

CULP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 37,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,063. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.48 million, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Research analysts predict that Culp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

