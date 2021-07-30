CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) Plans Dividend of €0.01

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of CCPE traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.95 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 919,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.98. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Get CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities alerts:

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.