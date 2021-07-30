CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) Plans Dividend of €0.01

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of CCPE traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.95 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 919,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,258. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.98. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities
