CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.25 Per Share

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities’s previous dividend of $1.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CCPG stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 106.50 ($1.39). The stock had a trading volume of 54,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 103.96. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 52-week low of GBX 84.20 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

Get CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities alerts:

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.