CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $82.72. 90,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,632,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

