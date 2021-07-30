CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CyberOptics in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CyberOptics stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.64 million, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 59.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth $218,000. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth $2,762,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 33.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.