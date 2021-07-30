CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. CyrusOne accounts for approximately 4.2% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of CyrusOne worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after acquiring an additional 265,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.40. 53,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,662. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CONE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

