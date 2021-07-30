D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 161.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,436 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Gritstone bio worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRTS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gritstone bio by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $350.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 167.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gritstone bio Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.