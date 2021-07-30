D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.53% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $14.27 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 21,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $361,988.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,988.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

