D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 532,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $3,000,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $4,999,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000.

Shares of ACTDU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

