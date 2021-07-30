D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 14.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.