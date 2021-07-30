D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 174,749 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.23% of Calix worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Calix by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CALX opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.