D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 671,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 261,289 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vermilion Energy worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $17,548,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 1,309,689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 801,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 746,163 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 647,031 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VET opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VET has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

