D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,174 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.83% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $611.01 million, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

