D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,627 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $66.98 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.06 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

