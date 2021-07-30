D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 193.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of Heartland Financial USA worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $45.95 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.