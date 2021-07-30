D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.52 Million Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,678 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Thermon Group worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 524,532 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $6,418,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,278,000 after acquiring an additional 190,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 179,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 159,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THR opened at $17.03 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $567.22 million, a P/E ratio of 425.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $73.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

