D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,837 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 635,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,502 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,599,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,434 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,680,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,139 shares of company stock worth $24,146,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $146.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $149.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

