D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,258 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.49% of Meridian Bancorp worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EBSB opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

