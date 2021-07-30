D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,174 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.36% of Harsco worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Harsco by 3,222.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Harsco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 356,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC opened at $20.10 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.