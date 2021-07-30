D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,983 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

NYSE:WSO opened at $279.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.