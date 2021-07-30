D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,799 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of United Community Banks worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

