D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 848,463 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.38% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.36 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 3.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.