D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $5.30 Million in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 198,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.21% of Callaway Golf as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Callaway Golf by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth approximately $4,531,000.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELY opened at $31.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELY. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

