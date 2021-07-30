D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,011 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEG opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

