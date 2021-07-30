D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 209,293 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.40% of Ribbon Communications worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 137,696 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBBN opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

