D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,814 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.19% of SkyWest worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SkyWest by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in SkyWest by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

SkyWest stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

