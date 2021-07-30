D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 38,614 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.21% of Barnes Group worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on B shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

B opened at $51.17 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.