D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 42,000 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58,114 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 35,595 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

RWX stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.48.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

