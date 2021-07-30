D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 472,563 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 219.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of Hudbay Minerals worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

