D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 52,981 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 273.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,981 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of Semtech worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $54,379,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Semtech by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,211,000 after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 46.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,245,000 after purchasing an additional 139,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

