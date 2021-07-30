D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 198,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Callaway Golf as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 17.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

