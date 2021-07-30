D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 454,686 Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 454,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMIVU. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $114,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter worth $285,000.

FMIVU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

