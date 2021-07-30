D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,408 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of Urban Edge Properties worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,002,000 after buying an additional 859,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $20,510,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,532,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 33,556 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of UE opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.78. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

