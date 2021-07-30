D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 14,904 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,904 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.65% of TriState Capital worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TriState Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriState Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TriState Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriState Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.