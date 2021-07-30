D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 280,485 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280,485 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in CubeSmart by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $49.83.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.