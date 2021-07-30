D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 41,352 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,352 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of PetIQ worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after buying an additional 258,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,216,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,061,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,426,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth $24,986,000.

In other PetIQ news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $816,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,296,039. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PETQ stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

