D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $4.97 Million Position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 497,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,990,000.

NASDAQ HERAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

