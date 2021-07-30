D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes $5.18 Million Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 191,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Santander Consumer USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,972,000 after purchasing an additional 178,336 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $21,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $18,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $41.57.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

